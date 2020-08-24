State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, is seeking votes for two seats this election season.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, Springer announced his candidacy for state Sen. Pat Fallon’s Texas Senate District 30 seat. Springer was already seeking reelection for his current seat representing Texas House District 68 on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said Monday, Aug. 24, that if Springer wins the special election, he will then resign as state representative for HD-68.
“Depending on when he submits his resignation, it will set up another special election for HD-68,” McNamara said. “The Voters of Cooke County and other counties that are in both SD-30 and HD-68 could have a close string of three elections coming up.”
McNamara explained that if for some reason there is a runoff from the special election then it would be Nov. 3, but on a separate ballot from the general election.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, Shelley Luther announced her intentions to run for Fallon’s seat during a Back the Blue rally in downtown Denton. Luther made headlines as the Dallas salon owner who was jailed after defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to stay closed earlier this year. She resides in Pilot Point.
On Sunday, Abbott called for an emergency special election to fill the SD-30 seat vacated by Fallon.
Earlier this month, Fallon, R-Prosper, received the Republican nomination for the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which leaves his current state seat open. Fallon is replacing John Ratcliffe, R-Heath, on the November ballot after Ratcliffe was named the director of national intelligence.
Fallon resigned in a letter to Abbott dated Saturday, saying the resignation would be effective at midnight Jan. 4, according to reports.
SD-30 covers Cooke, Denton, Montague, Grayson, Collin, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties.
Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the secretary of state no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, according to a press release from Abbott’s office.
The winner of the special election will finish Fallon’s term, which goes until January 2023.
Early voting will begin Monday, Sept. 14. Election day for the special election is Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Anyone who isn’t already registered to vote and would like to vote in the special election has until the end of this week to register. According to Secretary of State Ruth R. Hughs’ office, those applying must drop off or mail in their voter registration cards 30 days prior to the election date. For details on how to apply or to check to see if you already are registered, visit www.votetexas.gov.
As of press time Monday, there were 26,487 people registered to vote in Cooke County, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
