Muenster is getting almost a third more in sales tax revenues this month compared to this time last year, according to recently released data from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office.
A news release from Hegar’s office states he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $773.1 million in local sales tax allocations for October, about 5% more than in October 2018.
Those allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly, Hegar’s office explained.
Muenster saw its payment increase by almost a third compared to last October. Its revenues of $44,014 were 31% greater than its October 2018 payment of $33,575, the data show.
Muenster City Manager Stan Endres said the increase is “hard to explain.”
“Muenster’s two largest employers, Superior Machine and Universal Machine, are both very busy and hiring more employees,” Endres said. “I’m sure all of those employees spend a lot of money in the restaurants and stores here in town. Fischer’s Meat Market is always busy. Every weekend there are a lot of out-of-towners here spending money. I guess it just all leads to more sales tax.”
Year to date, Muenster’s sales tax revenues are up nearly 11% compared to the same time period last year, state data show.
The story looks slightly different for Gainesville, but revenues are still more than the city had budgeted to receive, Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan said.
Gainesville received $638,087 this month, 24% less than the October 2018 payment of $843,041.
“Last year’s total was abnormally large for the month-to-month comparison,” Sullivan said. “Last year’s and this year’s totals are both very high compared to the budget.”
Year to date, the city has received $7,846,200, or about 5% more than last year at this time, the data show. Anything extra over what’s budgeted goes into the city’s assigned funds to pay for future capital projects, according to Sullivan.
He said the budget for fiscal year 2020, which began Oct. 1, plans for $5.76 million in sales tax revenues. That’s a “much lower” amount than what was actually received in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, he noted.
“This low budget number is entirely based on the drop in the oil and gas industry,” Sullivan said. “As the number of drilling sites decrease, so does the sales tax.”
Sullivan said the city also paid the state $3.5 million in fiscal year 2018 for a sales tax repayment owed based on fiscal year 2017. That payment isn’t reflected in last year’s sales tax figures, he explained.
