Muenster senior named semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship Program

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corp. recently announced that Colby Endres, a senior at Muenster High School, was among 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program recognizes academically talented high school seniors and allows them to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring, according to a press release from the high school.
Colby is the son of Jason and Dianne Endres. He plans to attend the Texas A&M University or the University of Oklahoma in the fall of 2020 and major in applied mathematics, the release notes.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the title of Merit Scholar, according to the release.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Students who go on to be named finalists will be notified in February 2020, the release indicated.
