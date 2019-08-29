Josh Gaskamp walks up a hill at Stark Ranch, off County Road 137 on the edge of Gainesville, as he sets a head fire in a pasture at the ranch as part of a prescribed burn demonstration Thursday, Aug. 29. The wildlife and range consultant with the Noble Research Institute in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and other presenters including Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Stark Ranch representatives demonstrated the pasture management technique on 432 acres at the ranch for 29 program attendees.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.