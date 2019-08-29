Prescribed burn

Josh Gaskamp walks up a hill at Stark Rank, off County Road 137 on the edge of Gainesville, as he sets a head fire in a pasture at the ranch as part of a prescribed burn demonstration Thursday, Aug. 29. The wildlife and range consultant with the Noble Research Institute in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and other presenters including Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Stark Ranch representatives demonstrated the pasture management technique on 432 acres at the ranch for 29 program attendees.

