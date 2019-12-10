First-graders Jax Cowden, in front, Adrian Gomez behind Jax, Terrell Franklin next to him and Bentley Ashlock sing along with other classmates from Gainesville’s Thomas A. Edison Elementary School during a visit to the Cooke County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The children sang a series of Christmas and winter-themed songs that echoed throughout the courthouse. Two other groups are scheduled to perform inside the courthouse this holiday season — the North Central Texas College Singers will perform at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 20.
