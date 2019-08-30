PAVING ON O'NEAL

Oscar Valles maneuvers a paver while Jose Esparza shovels asphalt onto O’Neal Street westbound at the intersection with Grand Avenue on Friday morning, Aug. 30. The crew from Jagoe-Public Co. of Denton was set to finish paving the road Friday, City Manager Barry Sullivan said Thursday evening, but a rainstorm swept through the area shortly before noon.

The crew from Jagoe-Public Co. of Denton was set to finish paving O'Neal Street on Friday, Aug. 30, City Manager Barry Sullivan said Thursday evening, but a rainstorm swept through the area shortly before noon.

Tags