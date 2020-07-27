About three dozen protesters with placards occupied the Cooke County Courthouse steps Saturday, July 25, to support removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from courthouse grounds. Several dozen counter-protesters also turned out to advocate leaving the monument where it is. Saturday’s event was the third of a series of recent protests organized by PRO Gainesville to draw greater attention to the monument. Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley announced Monday, July 27, that a specially called meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, to discuss and take possible action on the statue.
MULTIMEDIA: Protesters take sides
