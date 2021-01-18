If you have ever aspired to serve on a governing body, now's the time to throw your hat into the ring.
Signups for May's municipal elections are underway and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
The following is a breakdown of Gainesville-based seats up for grabs:
Gainesville Hospital District
Shane Lee, Jeff Isbell and Lisa Westervelt's seats are up for election this May on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors.
The at-large seats are volunteer positions that meet every other month to discuss the operations of the district. The posts are three-year terms.
Those interested in signing up to run can do so from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. Interested parties can also email their application, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y5226gx5, to district@ghdtx.com or send it via fax at 940-612-8601. If mailing an application to the hospital, be sure to send it to the attention of Christy Daughtry.
Applicants must be registered voters and reside within the district.
Cooke County is divided into two hospital districts — Gainesville and Muenster. Muenster’s district covers the western one-third of the county, including Muenster, Rosston and parts of Myra and Era, according to hospital officials. Gainesville’s district makes up the other two-thirds.
Gainesville City Council
The city of Gainesville has four positions up for election this year, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala.
Those four seats are currently held by Mayor Jim Goldsworthy, Ward 1 councilwoman Carolyn Hendricks, Ward 2 councilman Brandon Eberhart and Ward 4 councilman Ken Keeler.
Applications can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. One can also print out an application and mail it to the same address.
Hopefuls must be 18 or older, a United States citizen, a registered voter, a resident of the state of Texas for one year and a resident of Gainesville for six months. Applicants cannot be a convicted felon.
Candidates can’t hold any other office or employment under the city government, according to the city’s code of ordinances.
Residency within the ward is required, according to city officials. A ward map can be found with this story on the Register's website at www.gainesvilleregister.com.
The mayor’s seat is at-large.
Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building.
Gainesville Independent School District
The Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has two seats up for grabs.
Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey and Place 5 board member Brad Cox's terms are ending soon.
Candidate packets may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the GISD Admin Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Interested parties may also email kneu@gainesvilleisd.org or send a fax to 940-668-0354.
To be eligible for election to the school board, a candidate must be a registered voter at the time of filing deadline, be a resident of the state for one year and living in GISD for six months prior to the filing deadline, according to an archived Register report.
The school board holds a regular meeting at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the administration building.
Each at-large position is for a three-year term.
A school board member is a volunteer position which governs and manages schools within its respective district.
