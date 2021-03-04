Joel Luis Najera, the man accused of impersonating the Gainesville police chief and a Gainesville businessman online, can still run for local office.
Najera, 33, is challenging Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey, 47, for his seat on the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees this May.
Dempsey was elected to serve his first term in 2018.
Najera faces a misdemeanor charge of online impersonation after he made posts using Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips’ and Blake Anthony Wallace’s names on a PRO Gainesville GoFundMe page. Authorities say he did so “with the intent to harm or intimidate,” according to court records obtained by the Register.
According to information provided by Gainesville ISD officials, “a person is ineligible to serve as a member of the board of a district if the person has been convicted of a felony or an offense under Penal Code 43.02(b) (prostitution).”
Najera is listed as self-employed on his candidate application. Dempsey is listed as being a national director of sales.
To be eligible for election to the school board, a candidate must be a registered voter at the time of filing deadline, be a resident of the state for one year and living in Gainesville ISD for six months prior to the filing deadline, according to an archived Register report.
Place 5 board member Brad Cox, 37, is also being challenged for his seat this election season against Lenny Guillory, 43.
The school board meets regularly at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Gainesville ISD Administration building, 800 S. Morris St.
Each at-large position is for a three-year term.
A school board seat is a volunteer position which governs and manages schools within its respective district.
Early voting begins April 19. Election Day is May 1.
