The Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building is expecting visitors Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Gainesville police and fire departments will have their doors open 6-8 p.m. for National Night Out.
Visitors at the Night Out activities will be able to tour the facilities of the Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire-Rescue. They will also have the chance to view equipment and speak with Gainesville’s public safety professionals.
The National Night Out organization says such events are designed to “enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”
National Night Out started in 1984 with a simple request for neighbors to turn their porch lights on to display a sense of community. It has grown into a major event that includes activities and interactions aimed to to keep everyone safe.
Events for National Night Out have historically been a law enforcement activity. Since Gainesville Fire-Rescue is located in the same building as the police department, visitors may view all the community safety facilities and equipment.
Oct. 1 is also just a few days away from Gainesville’s Fire Prevention Week. Visitors at the Night Out event can see portions of Gainesville Fire-Rescue’s Fire Prevention Show. The public will also be invited to interact with with “Sparky” the robot as well as try their hand at putting a fire out using a fire simulator.
Interacting with emergency service personnel under positive circumstances is one of the goals of Night Out events.
Hot dogs and refreshments will be part of the Gainesville 2019 Night Out activities.
The Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Facility is at 201 Santa Fe St.
