North Central Texas College has created a new position to help marginalized or underrepresented students succeed in college, the institution announced this week.
Dean of Health and Sciences Bonita Vinson was promoted to vice chancellor of equity, diversity and inclusion, the college announced in a press release. The position is new, according to the release, and was created to help the institution develop and implement policies and procedures that make the college’s community more inclusive, supportive and diverse.
“It is exciting that NCTC leadership is taking bold steps to recognize and address gaps in equity and student achievement,” Vinson said in the release, “as well as identifying and addressing the underlying institutional and systemic contributing factors.”
Vinson has been involved with college equity and policy development as well as diversity and inclusion efforts over the last 28 years. She has worked side by side with Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit aiming to reform higher education and help more students succeed, to build a more culturally diverse institution and uncover student achievement gaps.
Vinson’s accomplishments helped bring in more than $250,000 in grant money for marginalized and underrepresented students, according to the release, and her guidance has helped serve multiple identity-based organizations in higher education.
Alongside NCTC faculty, staff and administration, Vinson will lead the college in examining current college programs to develop a cohesive district-wide equity plan, according to the release. The plan will be designed to help create a supportive work and learning environment and eliminate equity gaps in student achievement across the college.
