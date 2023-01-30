The latest winter blast to hit Cooke County is expected to linger through Wednesday, with ice likely to cover local roads and power lines.
For the second-straight week, possible inclement weather is affecting local high school sports.
All area basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. These games will be made up at dates to be determined by the respective schools.
Schools previously attempted to get the games in by playing Monday, but each school district ultimately decided to postpone until either later in the week or an open playing date.
North Central Texas College campuses closed at 12:30 p.m. Monday in anticipation of the bad weather.
As the Register went to press Monday afternoon, Cooke County school districts had not made determinations about classes for Tuesday and Wednesday — widespread closures are probable should the storm be severe. The National Weather Service office in Forth Worth reports that significant icing is possible due to freezing rain through Wednesday. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch are possible, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Power outages are also possible, as ice forms on overhead lines.
Sleet is likely, too, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday and Tuesday before a gradual warmup into the 50s later in the week.
The Gainesville Daily Register will provide updates on new dates when they become available.
