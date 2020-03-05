NCTC Cosmetology to offer associate degrees this fall

North Central Texas College’s Cosmetology Department received approval from the Board of Regents to offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in cosmetology, the college announced this week.
Previously, the department offered certificate courses that led to students becoming licensed cosmetologists.
Students wishing to complete their associate’s degree in cosmetology can choose from three tracks.
The first track focuses on the business skills necessary to own or manage a salon. Students will also learn how to be self-employed with the business background needed to be successful as an independent contractor. The business track includes courses in business computer applications, small business management, accounting and marketing.
The second track is for students who wish to advance their cosmetology skills. The skills track focuses on students who have completed enough hours to become a licensed cosmetologist but want to gain more experience and knowledge in a salon atmosphere before going to work on their own. The track will include more advanced techniques and skills that wouldn’t normally be included in the certificate.
The third track is for students who would like to become barbers as well as licensed cosmetologists. After passing the cosmetologist exams, students in the barber track will complete one semester of barbering coursework to be eligible to take their Class A Barber exams.
All of the tracks will take four semesters to complete and the credits will be transferable to a four-year degree.
Students pursuing a cosmetology degree will also be eligible to apply for financial aid.
The associate degrees in cosmetology will be offered beginning this fall.
