North Central Texas College students recently received a helping hand from Uncle Sam.
The college disbursed $1.78 million last week to about 5,400 students thanks to funding provided by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, according to a press release issued Thursday, March 4, from NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu.
The students who received funds from the college represented the entire student population that were not dual-credit or non-credit students, officials said.
The CRSSA required institutions to prioritize students with exceptional need, so the NCTC chancellor’s cabinet designated that students eligible for Pell Grants would receive $500 and students not eligible for Pell Grants would receive $250, according to the release.
Abu said 1,698 Pell-eligible students received a $500 award and 3,724 non-Pell eligible students received a $250 award.
A little more than 700 students taking classes on the Gainesville campus were recipients, she said. However, some Gainesville residents are taking online-only classes this semester, Abu added.
On Dec. 27, 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed off on the CRSSA law which gave the U.S. Department of Education around $22.7 billion to distribute to institutions of higher education in order to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, according to the release.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 7,748 students were enrolled within the community college district.
Gainesville is home to the community college’s main campus at 1525 W. California St. Other locations are in Denton, Corinth, Flower Mound, Bowie and Graham.
