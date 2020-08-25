NCTC Drama to deliver ‘Natural Shocks’

North Central Texas College Drama will present Lauren Gunderson’s “Natural Shocks” as a virtual presentation at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28, 29 and 30.
“Natural Shocks” is a one-woman tour-de-force play that bursts to life when the audience meets a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. Trapped there, she spills over into confession, regret, long-held secrets and giddy new love. But as the storm approaches, she becomes less and less sure where safety lies — and how best to defy the danger that awaits.
The play is part confessional, part standup and part reckoning, but NCTC Drama advises that the play is for mature audiences.
Starring in the one-woman show as Angela is Eryka Kitundu. The production is directed by Missy Embrey, NCTC Drama technical director and drama instructor.
“I felt a pull to this show in particular because it is a story that is relatable, on some level, to every woman I've ever met,” Embrey said in a press release. “The subject matter in this woman's story is something that binds all women together, and it needs to be told.”
For fall 2020, NCTC Drama is taking the attitude that “the show must go on” and is presenting all its productions as virtual productions.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for NCTC faculty and staff and free for NCTC students. In order to get the free or discounted tickets, sign up at nctc.universitytickets.com with your NCTC email. All tickets will be available through nctc.universitytickets.com. Those who register will receive a link to the play on the day of the performance.
After each performance, the production team will host a talkback to discuss aspects of the play and some of the domestic issues that are highlighted in the play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.