This weekend, North Central Texas College Drama will give encore performances of “The Erroneous Moby Dick” prior to their tour to New York City as part of the inaugural Rave Theater Festival. The performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3 at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville.
“The Erroneous Moby Dick” is a comedy adaptation of Herman Melville’s classic masterpiece, “Moby Dick,” using four actors to bring an assortment of madcap characters to life, in true tour de force, as stated in a recent press release.
Rave Theater Festival’s inaugural year will feature 20 new shows from across the country and internationally. The festival will run August 9-25 at Teatro SEA and Teatro LaTea Theatres at The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center in New York City. Spearheaded by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport, the festival aims to provide actors with an outlet to get their shows up on a New York stage, according to the release.
Tickets for the Gainesville performances are $10 for adults and $5 for youth and may be purchased at nctc.universitytickets.com or by calling 940-668-3355.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.