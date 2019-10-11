Six faculty members at North Central Texas College recently attended the 39th Texas Community College Teachers Association Leadership Conference in Austin, NCTC announced in a press release.
Each fall, faculty leaders from across the state are invited to attend the conference covering legislative issues, legal trends, pedagogy, classroom content and student success initiatives. The conference took place Sept. 27-28.
Before the conference began, Pat Ledbetter also attended the Legislative Committee meeting and Adam Ramsey attended the Professional Development Committee meeting.
Brittany Hancock, Inge Saenz and Amber Washington were part of the TCCTA fellowship program. As 2019-2020 Faculty Fellows, they were eligible to attend a special Adobe training session.
Jane England and Ledbetter represented NCTC during a Saturday breakfast workshop.
