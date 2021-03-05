NCTC Foundation celebrates supporters

The North Central Texas College Foundation recently announced its annual award recipients who would've been honored at a spring gala that isn't taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abigail's Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center received the foundation's Ed Wright Community Service Award for Cooke County, recognizing meritorious service to the college or community.
The nonprofit assists survivors of domestic or family violence, sexual assault, child sexual assault and other violent crimes. Starting in 1983 with a crisis hotline, it's since evolved into a full-service agency and emergency shelter. Last fiscal year, Abigail’s Arms saw 1,372 victims of violence, including 834 children. In addition, they fielded more than 16,000 calls requesting information and services.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Abigail’s Arms’ staff adapted safety protocols so the agency never had to close its doors, according to the foundation's press release. It remained open serving clients either virtually or face-to-face.
The foundation recognizes one Ed Wright award recipient from each county the college has campuses in. Other recipients included Garrett Pettus, who hosted the foundation's Graham campus “Shootout on the Prairie” fundraiser last year; the Amity Club of Bowie; and Lovepacs, which provided meals for more than 900 children in Denton County last year.
The college's F.M. Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award went to Eddie Renz, a Denton entrepreneur, children's book author and board member of Serve Denton.
Though the normal NCTC Foundation Starlite Gala didn't take place this year, the foundation invites supporters to still buy tickets at gala.nctc.edu.
For more information about donating to scholarships, email Brian Manhart at bmanhart@nctc.edu. To inquire about membership in the NCTC Alumni Association, email Michelle Harvey at mharvey@nctc.edu.
Gainesville is home to the community college’s main campus at 1525 W. California St. Other locations are in Denton, Corinth and Flower Mound in Denton County; Bowie in Montague County; and Graham in Young County.
NCTC Foundation recognizes donors
The newest inductees into the NCTC Foundation Honor Circles were also recognized this spring in lieu of the foundation's usual Starlite Gala, which didn't take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Patrons Honors Circle who have given between $1,000 and $4,999 included: Elizabeth Abu, Bates & Martin Architects, Citrix, Maame Darkwa, Lori Dunn, Dr. Kevin Eubanks, Cherly & Marvin Furdge, Graham Hospital Auxiliary, Jack & Emogene House Memorial Scholarship, Elizabeth Leyra, Tom & Ellen Kilgore, Charley Lanier, Pat & Marilyn Lawson, Equine Express, Vincent & Janylle Palmby, Big Hat Limousines and Transportation LLC, Carol Novak, James Page, Perdue, Brandon Fielder, Collin & Mott , Gloria D. Prince, Adam Ramsey, Donald Randell, Richeson Management Corporation, Erick Wright, Nicholas Bixby, To the Moon – Cindy Berend Scholarship, Bruce Street, Chuck Rosebraugh, Brian Hill, DDS, Kim & David Carroll, Graham Savings and Loan, and Ciera Bank.
Inductees into the Benefactors Honor Circle, who have given between $5,000 and $9,999, included: Susan & Mark Svane, Robbie & Diane Baugh, Jennifer Beal, Anthony Benson, Denise & Ricky Cason, James C. Cooksey, Claud & Carol Fry, Richard Huckaby, Balentine - Jones Family Fund, Tim & Sandra Jones, Franz Klutschkowski, Stephanie Lindsey, Ron & Mitzie Underwood, Burkett Enterprises, Dustin Office Machines, Grace Weatherly, Lee Russell & Jeff Wilson, Forestburg Riding Club, Steven Fleming Memorial 4-H Scholarship, First Baptist Church of Gainesville, and Southern Bleacher Company.
The Founders Honors Circle, including inductees who have given between $10,000 and $19,999, included: The Good People of Graham, TX, Ryan & Christy Morris, Ray Walker Scholarship, Karla & John Metzler, Great Western Dining, and Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter, Inc.
Bronze Honors Circle inductees, who provided gifts between $20,000 and $29,999, included TDIndustries and Randy Cantin.
Inducted into the Sterling Silver Honors Circle for gifts between $30,000 and $39,999 were Dr. Rochelle Gregory, NCTC Chancellor Dr. Brent Wallace, and Medical City Denton.
Inducted into the White Diamond Honors Circle for gifts between $50,000 and $99,000 were Frank & Dorothy Knapp, the Denton Public School Foundation, and Temple Baptist Church.
