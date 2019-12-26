The NCTC horse judging teams have been hard at work over the past few months. They’ve put in countless hours practicing with judging professionals from across the nation and with their coach, Becky Terrell. The teams competed in the National Quarter Horse Congress, Arabian and ½ Arabian National Championship, AQHA World Show, NRHA Futurity Judging Contest and NCHA Futurity & World Show.
Freshman Emily Stephens hit the road and traveled to Columbus, Ohio, where she represented NCTC in the limited collegiate division at the National Quarter Horse Congress. She brought home a win in the Halter division and earned the title of overall reserve champion limited collegiate.
Shortly following this victory, Lara Ebler, Stephens, Michayla Hawkes and Reagan Frazier, were bound to Tulsa for the Arabian and ½ Arabian National Championship. After a long day of judging classes and presenting oral reasons; the team brought home many ribbons. Michayla Hawkes was top 15 in performance and top 15 overall and Frazier ended up top 15 in halter and top 15 in reasons. With the combined scores of each individual on the team, the NCTC horse judging team was able to bring home a win in the halter division and a third place title in the overall collegiate division.
The NCTC judging team then had two individuals represent at the AQHA World Show in Oklahoma City. Stephens was fifth in high limited individual overall, placing fifth in halter and eighth in performance. Emmanuelle Amilhac won the three-way tie for eighth in the halter division.
Following the contest, NCTC’s specialized reining and cutting teams traveled to Oklahoma City to compete at the NRHA Futurity Judging Contest. The reining team consisted of Josh Briggs, Lara Ebler, Reagan Frazier, Cailyn Simonis and Chloe Linn. The team brought home a huge win in the junior college division as four of the team members placed in the top 10.
Two days after the win at the NRHA Futurity, the specialized cutting team headed to Fort Worth for the NCHA Futurity and World Show. This team consisted of Emily Stephens, Emmanuelle Amilhac, Michayla Hawkes, Katherine Blan and Katie Kolb. NCTC’s Stephens made it to the top 10 and in the end was named the high scoring college competitor. Stephens earned a beautiful championship buckle and trophy and had the distinct honor to be the sixth chair judge at the non-pro and open world finals. In addition, the team placed fifth in the collegiate division and brought home a trophy and a $500 scholarship for the school.
NCTC is not only excited to see what’s in store for the horse judging teams, but the individuals in which these teams are composed of.
For more information on NCTC’s horse judging teams contact Becky Terrell at bterrell@nctc.edu.
