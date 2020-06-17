North Central Texas College, headquartered in Gainesville, announced this week its official listings of students recognized for outstanding academic achievement during the recently concluded spring 2020 semester.
Students named to the NCTC Chancellor’s Honor List are full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the semester. The Dean’s Honor List includes those earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Chancellor’s list
Chancellor’s Honor List designees included the following area students:
Gainesville: Lorretta Bartlett, Kaitlyn Beane, Derek Benson, Daniel Buenos Aires, Derek Dunnam, Katie Kolb, Gage Lee, Sonia Mata, Mariangela Mendoza Bisogni, Hannah Metzler, Lana Nikulasdottir, Eleanor Smith, Christopher Truty, Dylan Vanrusselt, Laura Watts, Mollie Wolzen.
Era: Sonya Gonnella.
Lake Kiowa: Regina Sturgeon.
Muenster: Samantha Coker, Stephanie Koesler, Clay Stevens.
Myra: Chloe Traffanstedt.
Oak Ridge: Jillian Magee.
Pilot Point: Lara Ebler, Cailyn Simonis, Delany Simonis, Alexa Tierrafria.
Valley View: Anthony Bayer, Kalista Pennington, Kristen Samek.
Whitesboro: Addison Coutts, Rosa Rojas Laguna.
Collinsville: Lindsey Bullard, Cecilia Call Harrell.
Nocona: Shelby Martinez.
Saint Jo: Taycee Clark, Alexis Markwardt, Robert Thompson.
Tioga: Kaila Arwine.
Dean’s list
Dean’s Honor List designees included:
Gainesville: Kennan Blacklock, Alissa Blalock, Dorcas Cancino, Myranda Cantrell, Jonathan De La Rosa, Zachary Denison, Zachary Downe, Yana Goranova, Meagan Hance, Christa Harp, Michelle Hildebrandt, Emily Jackson, Stephen Jaime, Sailou Jallow, Thomas Kelsey, Lindsey Kubis, Karli Kuhn, Corrie Marsh, Emily McPherson, Laurali Pingleton, Emma Ploeger, Megan Ploeger, Sergio Portillo Aldava, Miranda Roy, Lee Sanders, Enrique Saucedo, Summer Skaggs, Brooke Smiley, Raelyn Smith, Hayley Stone, Laura Thomas, Hannah VanHoozer, Julissa Vazquez, Elizabeth Venegas, Brooke Villarreal, Catherine Williams.
Callisburg: Erika Hickman, Jacquelyn Phillips.
Lindsay: Jocelyn Grewing, Jackson Langley, Whitney Nelson.
Muenster: Shelby Dangelmayr, Zachary Flusche, Ryan Huchton, Jenna Hudspeth, Leya Ladzinski, Jenna Sicking.
Pilot Point: Joshua Briggs, Enrique Colmenero, Savanna Hodnett, Daisy Villarreal, Cristian Zamarron Guerra.
Valley View: Jauslyn Anderson, Mckenzie Dunning, Madyson James, Cade Klement, Tara Sabino.
Whitesboro: Savanah Hott, Hunter Olson, Amber Russell, Casey Wooley.
Forestburg: Kenzie Paschal, Gracie Pearman.
Marietta, Oklahoma: Brianna Moore.
Montague: Cody Thurman.
Nocona: Krystal DeLucio, Amanda McMurray.
Saint Jo: Jason Ellison.
