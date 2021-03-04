Adult and Continuing Education, the non-credit division of North Central Texas College, will hold free English as a Second Language classes this month for adult learners in Cooke County.
The ESL course is designed for adults whose primary language is other than English and includes industry-related basic reading, speaking and listening skills. Textbooks are included.
To get started, students must attend a registration session where verbal and written assessments will be given to assess the student’s current level of proficiency. You can call 940-498-6446 to make an appointment for the assessment test. Assessments will be held Wednesday, March 10, at NCTC's Gainesville campus, 1525 W. California St.
Classes will take place in person 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 23. The classes will be free for Cooke County residents.
For more information, contact the program coordinator Lori Dunn at ldunn@nctc.edu or 940-498-6433.
