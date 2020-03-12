North Central Texas College on Thursday announced changes to its spring break schedule among precautionary measures related to the new coronavirus as area organizations determined how they would respond to the pandemic.
The college announced March 12 that it would extend spring break through March 29 for students. Faculty and staff will still return to work March 24, according to a letter from Chancellor Brent Wallace, and use the week’s time to prepare to give their classes online for the first week the semester resumes after break, from March 30-April 4.
“While the risk is currently low in Texas, and there are no reported cases in our immediate area, we are taking all necessary steps to provide a healthy environment for our staff and students,” Wallace wrote in the letter. “The college’s custodial team members remain vigilant about regular cleaning and disinfecting.”
As of Thursday, the college planned to resume hosting classes face to face on April 6, according to college spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu. She noted that decision could change.
Students who don’t have internet access at home will be able to use NCTC facilities, Abu said.
“Faculty members have been instructed to be flexible, as several things will impact students over the next few weeks, including travel, internet access and possible illness,” she said. “Also, the NCTC Libraries will be open and staffed for students to use the computers there on campus.”
The college is also asking students, faculty and staff to voluntarily report travel to areas with community spread of the new coronavirus via an online form accessible from its coronavirus portal, nctc.edu/coronavirus.html.
Residence halls and dining services will remain open over break and while classes are held online, the letter indicated, though Wallace encouraged students “to determine whether their campus or permanent residence is safest.”
Wallace encouraged students, faculty and staff “to exercise social distancing and cough etiquette. As recommended by the CDC, wash your hands thoroughly and often.”
NCTC, whose main campus is in Gainesville, also has five other campuses in Denton and Montague counties. No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been confirmed in those counties. Cases had been confirmed in Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties as well as around Houston and in East Texas, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Public health departments are working to identify any close contacts of the patients while they were sick so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed,” the state health department indicated on its website.
A total of 1,215 cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths from the disease had been reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to information posted Thursday to the CDC's website.
The college has canceled NCTC student activities and athletic events until further notice, Abu said. That includes the “Disney Spectacular” concert March 12 featuring several college ensembles.
A community event scheduled at the college’s First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts was also canceled Thursday. The Cooke County Arts Council’s “Sights and Sounds” scholarship concert set for March 27 will be rescheduled, the arts council announced on social media.
The organization hosting one of the city’s biggest events in a little over four weeks said it’s going forward with those plans.
“We wanted to let everyone know in light of the COVID19 (coronavirus) we are moving forward with plans to have our 19th annual Medal of Honor Host City Program event,” a post to the program’s Facebook page read. “We are constantly monitoring the CDC and consulting our medical professionals about how we should proceed. We will maintain course until otherwise directed. We thank you for your support.”
The event, which includes several days of dinners, school visits and a parade recognizing Medal of Honor recipients who visit Gainesville for the occasion, is scheduled for April 15-18.
