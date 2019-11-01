Regents of the North Central Texas Community College District have appointed Dillon Ott to fill a vacant seat on the board of regents, the college announced Thursday, Oct. 31.
The board made the appointment at a special meeting Monday, Oct. 28, an NCTC press release indicated. Ott succeeds Regent Matt Chalmers, who passed away in June, and will serve until the next regularly scheduled election in May 2021.
Ott graduated from North Central Texas College with an Associate of Applied Science degree. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas in operations and supply chain management, according to the release.
He serves on the boards of Cooke County United Way and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, and has served on the NCTC Industrial Technology Advisory Board, NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said.
Ott is the vice president of oilfield equipment manufacturing at ORTEQ Energy Technologies.
“I am excited to serve on the North Central Texas College Board of Regents,” Ott said in the release. “I look forward to working with the NCTC staff and board to continue to push the envelope on higher education. It is a great honor to give back to the community and share the value of education.”
The NCTC Board of Regents meets regularly at 6 p.m. the third Monday of each month on the Gainesville campus at 1525 W. California St.
The NCTC board is comprised of seven regents who are elected to six-year terms. The board of regents “provides policy direction for the North Central Texas Community College District and establishes goals consistent with the district’s role and mission,” according to the board’s website.
