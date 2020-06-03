Employees of North Central Texas College are about to return to work, the college announced Wednesday, June 3, in a press release.
The three-phase plan for all six campuses will be happening over the next three months. Gainesville is home to the community college’s main campus at 1525 W. California St. Other locations are in Denton, Corinth, Flower Mound, Bowie and Graham.
The first phase, set to begin June 15, will focus on the return of select employees who need to be on campus to complete essential services, the release states. All student services will continue to be offered remotely. However, certain Career and Technical Education courses will begin meeting on a limited basis on campus for hands-on training that cannot be completed remotely, officials said.
Classrooms and labs have been modified to ensure proper social distancing among students and instructors, according to a letter to the community from NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace.
The release states that pending successful implementation of the first phase, Phase 2 begins July 20. At that time, more employees will return to work on site, but not more than half of full-time employees in any given area. Student services will also begin to be offered on a limited basis on campus by appointment only.
The final phase is scheduled to start Aug. 17, when student services will be expanded on campuses. More employees will also return to work on site, according to the release.
School officials said that the college plans to offer face-to-face, blended and fully online courses for the fall 2020 term, with a concentration in blended and fully online courses.
All classes with a face-to-face component will be enhanced virtually with online instruction conducted synchronously, the release states. To control on-campus presence and classroom density, students registered for face-to-face and blended classes will alternate between those means of instruction, allowing all students in the class to experience both face-to-face and remote class time.
To ensure social distancing guidelines are met and that classrooms will host no more than one person per 36 square feet, course enrollment limits will be lowered, college officials said. NCTC will offer an expanded selection of Saturday courses to help meet student course needs while limiting course capacities, according to the release.
NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said Wednesday that the phases are subject to change if there is a spike of coronavirus cases in any of the college’s service areas.
So far, no employees have tested positive for the virus that the college is aware of, she said. Any change in the coronavirus situation, including any new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, could also affect the phased reopening, Abu said.
Abu said as of May 25, the college paid 409 full-time faculty and staff, 276 part-time adjunct instructors and 82 part-time hourly employees.
“After the May pay date (5/25) most part time employees were furloughed because they were not able to work remotely,” Abu said in an email to the Register.
She said human resources did not have an accurate number of furloughed employees but they were all part-time.
The latest enrollment numbers available for all campuses show 8,955 students attended NCTC during the 2019-2020 academic year.
