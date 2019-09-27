The U.S. Department of Labor forecasts the demand for skilled trades jobs is increasing by 8-9% over the next decade, Popular Mechanics reported recently. North Central Texas College has received grant funding to subsidize the cost of training for locals interested in pursuing a career in skilled trades.
NCTC announced it has partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission to provide training through a program called Navigating Apprenticeships in Industrial Learning. The college received a $269,850 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to provide training for entry and certification to well-paid skilled professions, according to grant coordinator Mike Hague.
“This program will allow you to enter the field of construction in any area you would like,” is how Alan Uptergrove, NCTC’s vocational grant coordinator, explained the NAIL program. Students are expected to graduate prepared to enter the workforce as carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers and more.
Multiple NCTC campuses, including Bowie, Gainesville, Graham and Corinth, offer the NAIL program. For students, tuition costs are minimal since the DOL grant covers 80% of the total. Participants must pay the remaining $300.
The NCTC Foundation also offers an additional scholarship for any participant that may qualify.
The NAIL program requires 145 hours of coursework, including 88 hours of eight-week classes, and an additional 57 hours of flex or online courses and lab work. The program will also meet most employers’ safety requirements by including an OSHA 10 Safety Card and CPR Training.
Students may grow in their field with the various levels of training that are available. They can participate in specialty training like HVAC or proceed into an associate’s degree program.
NCTC’s Career Services also plans to work with students to connect them with job opportunities in the field.
Classes are scheduled to start Oct. 1 at the Gainesville campus, where they’ll take place 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Five students are already signed up to begin classes in Graham on Sept. 30, according to NCTC.
To apply, participants must be 18 years or older, U.S. citizens or certified to work in the U.S., and if male, registered for U.S. Selective Service.
Grant funds are available through Dec. 31, 2020.
For more information on the NAIL program, visit NAIL.NCTC.edu and fill out an interest card.
