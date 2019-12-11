The North Central Texas College Foundation announced it’s accepting nominations for two awards to be presented at the annual NCTC Foundation Gala in February 2020.
The F.M Hemphill Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor that can be granted to graduates and former students of North Central Texas College by the NCTC Foundation, according to a press release from the college.
The award was established over 20 years ago in honor of the college’s distinguished president of the class of 1926, its first graduating class ever. Hemphill went on to distinguish himself in the fields of both higher education and public health. The award named for him recognizes students who’ve distinguished themselves in their field, according to the release.
The foundation has also established the Ed Wright Community Service Award to recognize individuals, organizations or businesses for meritorious service to the college or the community.
Nomination forms can be filled out at awards.nctc.edu. This year’s NCTC Foundation Starlite Gala will be Saturday, Feb. 21 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
