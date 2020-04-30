NCTC starting child development program

The scholastic catalog for North Central Texas College is growing.
NCTC will be offering a key program for the first time this fall — a child development program training students who want to work with infants and preschool children.
NCTC media specialist Elizabeth Abu said inquiries about that type of program from students and prospective students has been constant and at nearly every job fair NCTC puts on.
“It’s a request we get quite often from students and from community members,” Abu said. “It’s definitely something we’ve been thinking about for a while. Our teaching program has taken off pretty incredibly the past few years. We’ve included an accelerated program and [program director] Danelle Wolf saw the opportunity to include child development. They got it approved from the board unanimously.”
Wolf detailed some of the program’s parameters in an NCTC press release.
“Through the program, students will have the opportunity to learn the requirements and responsibilities to properly care for children from birth to eight years of age,” Wolf said in the release.
Abu said enthusiasm for the program permeates NCTC.
“The administration and board of regents was really excited to see that program come across,” Abu said. “I was at the board meeting and they were all excited to be able to offer it. It was a unanimous vote at the board meeting and it’s been in the works for a while. They’ve been doing the research and making sure they were meeting the requirements from the accrediting board.”
Wolf provides NCTC with some invaluable perspective, according to Abu.
“Danelle taught for several years in elementary school here at St. Mary’s in Gainesville,” Abu said. “She definitely still has her passion. She’ll also be teaching some classes for child development and will also be teaching our associate of arts and teaching program.”
Having Wolf’s experience in the field is also crucial for the students, Abu said.
“It’s amazing,” Abu said. “She definitely knows what she’s talking about and she can relate to our students well. She can tell them about lesson planning, principals and all that. She can definitely be an adviser to the students that are pursuing those programs. I’ve seen her in action at different job fairs and career days and people definitely respond to her enthusiasm.”
With the coronavirus putting a strain on families in a multitude of ways in regard to childcare, Abu said it’s even better that the program is getting off the ground.
“It definitely does seem like a good time for it and at a time that people are going to be looking for workers with those extra degrees and certificates,” Abu said. “I’ve got a 10-month-old and certainly before I had children, I took for granted childcare workers and now that I’ve had a child, that has grown tenfold. The amount of time these workers are spending with our kids is incredible. It’s really special for NCTC to be able to do this.”
NCTC said the child development program is designed to prepare students for a career in daycare centers, preschools or as home healthcare providers.
The program also has several avenues for industry credentials, including the opportunity to meet requirements needed to test for the Child Development Associate national credential.
Also, NCTC’s Child Development program offers both a level one certificate and Associate of Applied Science degree options. The level one certificate can be completed in as little as one year, and the Associate of Applied Science can be completed in two years, according to the press release.
Abu said being able to gain certificates and associate degrees is a great way for students to not only get a taste of the profession, but also put in some solid ground work and perhaps move on to a four-year university with a clearer direction.
“I think especially in teaching, it’s important that if they’re thinking about daycare or child development, it’s important for them to take these classes and dip their toe in a little bit,” Abu said. “At a four-year university, you don’t get to student teaching or close to that until that last semester. Being at NCTC, our first two years are going to be as hands-on as possible. You’re getting that introduced to that early on so you know for sure that’s what you want to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.