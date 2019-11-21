NCTC swears in new regent

North Central Texas College regents recently swore in a new member of the board of regents of the college district.
Dillon Ott, appointed to fill the seat of the late Matt Chalmers, was sworn in Monday, Nov. 18, by Judge Chris Cypert. He’ll fill the remainder of the term until the next election in May 2021, according to a press release from NCTC.
Chalmers passed away in June. He was honored during the meeting and board Chairwoman Karla Metzler presented tokens of appreciation to his wife, Ruthie Chalmers.
Ott is a graduate of North Central Texas College with an Associate of Applied Science and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas in operations and supply chain management. He is the vice president of oilfield equipment manufacturing at ORTEQ Energy Technologies in Gainesville.
NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace recognized students, staff and faculty who were or are first-generation college students, meaning neither of their parents attended college. Wallace noted that 16.5% of NCTC students identify as first-generation students.
Wallace also reported that NCTC’s newest campus, the First State Bank Exchange at North Central Texas College, is serving over 700 students in its inaugural semester.
Vice Chancellor of External Affairs Debbie Sharp gave a quarterly external funding update to the regents, adding that the NCTC Foundation awarded 1,022 scholarships valued at over $500,000 for fall 2019.
There were no action items on the agenda and no executive session. All regents were present for the meeting.
