North Central Texas College will open its campuses next week while still offering student assistance remotely, an announcement from the college indicates.
NCTC campuses will be opening Monday, Aug. 17, spokesman Elizabeth Abu said in an email Thursday, Aug. 13.
“We will still be offering all of our student services virtually, as well, but want to be accessible for students who need to make payments in person, drop off immunization records and transcripts and other tasks,” she said.
NCTC’s main campus in Gainesville, 1525 W. California St., and its five other campuses around North Texas will have marked entry points, Abu said. Anyone entering the campus will have their temperature taken and will be asked a series of screening questions “to keep both our students and staff safe.”
Masks will be required on all campuses, she added.
In June, the college had announced a three-phase reopening plan with the third phase beginning Aug. 17. That’s when the college planned to expand student services offered on campus and transition more employees back to working on site. The plan was subject to change if there was a spike of coronavirus cases in any of the college’s service areas
Abu said Friday, Aug. 14, that “everything is ready for us to move forward” with the third phase of reopening as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.