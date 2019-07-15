A teacher at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School is moving up in the ranks.
Claudia Ayala has been named to the second of two open assistant principal positions at Gainesville High School, Gainesville Independent School District announced recently. Her appointment caps off a summer of administrative changes triggered by the retirement of one GISD administrator and the resignation of another who took a job elsewhere.
Ayala will join the GHS leadership team of Principal David Glancy, Associate Principal Jason Cheslock and Assistant Principal Kyle Searcy. Searcy’s position was the first of the two assistant principal openings the district announced had been filled.
Ayala has been teaching for seven years, all at Lee Intermediate, and has participated in numerous math collaboratives with Region 11 and North Texas Central College. Ayala has also been active at Lee as a mentor teacher, site-based committee member, STEP Teacher and a member of the Instructional Leadership Team.
In September 2016, Ayala was named Elementary Teacher of the Month, followed by being awarded 2016-2017 GISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“I have had many great leaders who invested their time in me and told me that they saw great leadership qualities in me, which led me to pursue a degree in administration,” Ayala said in a press release.
Ayala graduated with a Master of Education degree in educational leadership from Texas Woman’s University in May 2019. In the course of her studies, she was named Outstanding Principal Intern by the College of Professional Education at Texas Woman’s University.
Ayala and her fiancé reside in Gainesville.
