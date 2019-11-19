A second man connected with a 2006 drive-by shooting has been sentenced.
Jeremy Russell Wallace, 40, received eight years in prison, First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Tuesday, Nov. 19. He’ll be eligible for parole and will be credited for the 603 days he was jailed in relation to the case, Erlandson said.
Wallace had faced a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity-murder stemming from the Aug. 12, 2006 death of 16-year-old Raymundo Torres. The teen died by gunfire in a home in the 600 block of North Morris Street, the Register previously reported.
Another man charged in the 2006 shooting was convicted early this month. Jimmy Ray Ellis, 37, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on a murder charge.
Prosecutors moved in October to reduce Wallace’s charge to a lesser included offense of deadly conduct. He pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony, according to court records, and was sentenced Monday.
The Gainesville resident remains in the Cooke County Jail awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Corrections for the remainder of his prison sentence.
Two others, Arturo Jesus Herrera and Johnny Allen Young, were also charged in the shooting, officials previously said. Jail records also show Young, 30, of Denton, was booked into the Cooke County Jail on June 19, 2018, and remains there in lieu of $200,000 bail.
