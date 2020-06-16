Nearly done: GISD operations director says tennis courts playable

Weather delayed the project a month, but the Gainesville Independent School District tennis courts are on the cusp of completion.
Some tertiary areas of the tennis complex are near finished such as the lighting, but GISD Maintenance and Operations Director Joe Warren said the project is essentially finished.
“We had a pretty damp spring so we had several weather delays, but we’re substantially completed,” Warren said. “They’re doing the last of the final grading and working on the dirt areas. There is just some minor details left, but it’s playable right now.”
The wind screens and landscaping around the courts were also recently finished and now that the process has been completed, Warren said he was very pleased.
“I’ve had a lot of good responses back from the community as well school board members,” Warren said. “It’s a very nice facility and its use is highly anticipated. I’m pleased when any project is over with. I love building things, but it’s kind of bittersweet that it’s over. It’s always nice to finish a project and not have any difficulties. It was a relatively problem-free build.”
GISD is also in the process of prioritizing more summer projects including working on interior corridor painting of the elementary schools.
The tennis courts were supposed to be completed April 1, but the weather delay and lack of immediate need to use the facilities allowed that date to be pushed back, according to Warren.
“When the COVID-19 hit, Hellas didn’t have the need to set 24-hour days of production, so it kind of eased the pressure on them so they didn’t have to make up the rain days,” Warren said. “It did have a positive impact on Hellas. We were in 24-7 production on the baseball and softball fields, but we made those deadlines.”
Hellas Construction was selected as the design and build firm for the $1 million project in July 2019.
The concrete the courts are comprised of had to go through a 27-day cure period, then an acid etch that allowed the coating to adhere to it, but the biggest part of the project was the soil stabilization, which meant removing 10 feet of soil and replacing it with clay and a base.
“The soil stabilization was the biggest challenge,” Warren said. “It’s very fatty clay here in this part of the state and the first thing you’re going to do is a geotechnical report with core samples of the soil. When those came back from the testing facility, the soil had a potential for seven inches of movement at any time and that could have led to cracked surfaces.”
With the finalization of the tennis complex, it allows GISD to hold the tennis clinic in the near future.
