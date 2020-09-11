Gainesville’s driver license office is allowing some Saturday appointments for Texans needing to renew their driver licenses or ID cards, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday, Sept. 10.
DPS has added additional Saturday appointment availability at select driver license offices, including Gainesville and Bowie, according to a list provided by the DPS media office. A limited number of appointments will be available Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The driver license offices in Bowie, Denton, Decatur, Sherman and Wichita Falls are also taking Saturday appointments, the list indicated.
Nearly 700,000 Texas driver license and ID cards expired while driver license offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a DPS press release.
“These Saturday appointments are for DL and ID renewals or replacements only,” a DPS statement read. The department anticipates adding more Saturday appointments in the coming months.
Driver license offices continue to offer services by appointment only and appointments are scheduled on the DPS online appointment scheduler at https://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/appointments.htm.
Appointments can be booked for a particular day and time, and up to six months in advance.
Upon arrival at the DL office, customers can check in using the kiosk inside the office or from their smartphone. Customers can only check in up to 30 minutes before their appointment time.
Due to social distancing requirements related to COVID-19, DPS officials ask that customers who arrive more than 30 minutes before their appointment wait in their vehicle until it is time to check in.
DPS reminded Texans that those whose driver licenses expired on or after March 13 have been granted an extension because of the pandemic.
The extension means that if your Texas ID, driver license, commercial driver license or election identification certificate card expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and remains valid.
It’ll still remain valid until 60 days after DPS issues a public notice that the extension period has been lifted. That notice had not been issued as of Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.