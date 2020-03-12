Neu takes home rodeo honor

A Cooke County resident took home Houston Rodeo honors before the event was abruptly cut short.
Raegan Neu of Lindsay and her rabbit won Best Overall Costume in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest, the rodeo announced on its website.
During the contest on March 9, participants dressed themselves and their rabbits in costumes to be judged by a panel including Miss Texas Taylor Kessler.
Categories that were judged included Best Character Impersonation, Most Elaborate Costume, Most Colorful Costume, Best Rodeo Theme, Funniest Costume and Best Overall Costume.
Neu, a Lindsay 4-H member, dressed her rabbit as Barbie with the full Barbie packaging. She told rodeo officials she got into showing rabbits because of how cute they are.
“At the Halloween carnival, my cousin did ‘Workout Barbie’,” she said. “So, I decided to do ‘Stockshow Barbie’.”
The Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest has taken place at the Houston rodeo for more than 10 years.
Rodeo events were originally scheduled to last through March 22, but were cut short Wednesday, March 11, by order of the city of Houston and its health department in response to the spread in the Houston area of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
