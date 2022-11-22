Downtown Gainesville was booming with business Thursday evening for Ladies Night.
This semiannual event gathered hundreds of shoppers of all ages for a fun evening out, many making their first gift purchases of the holiday season.
Two local businesses made downtown debuts — Brass Bunny Vintage LLC and The Scarlett Hook.
Brass Bunny Vintage LLC had its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 12, and was open for its third day of business for Ladies Night.
This antique and vintage store is owned and operated by Gainesville local Lynda French Bentley.
“I love antiques, I love older things… so I have a lot of antiques and retro things and new things as well,” said Bentley. “We also offer some candles, homemade ornaments and items. We are excited to be here in downtown Gainesville.”
Bentley and her sister, Lori, who is helping her around the store, graduated from Gainesville High School in 1986 and 1984, respectively. Their aunt, Peggy Brown, has also been a big part in getting the store up and running.
Brown was the co-owner of Peggy Sue’s, a clothing store in downtown Gainesville when the sisters were growing cup. It was at the corner of California and Dixon name was Sue, and there was a song Peggy Sue so they ran Peggy Sue’s for over 30 years,” said Bentley. “My sister and I grew up playing in the window… and we got to see everything that happened downtown and we just loved it.”
Bentley left Gainesville after graduating high school, but stayed close by and visited Gainesville often.
“All my kids love to go to these stores in Gainesville, and they just don’t have this stuff where I was in Dallas,” said Bentley. “They were always asking, ‘Mom, can we go to Gainesville?’ and I would say, ‘Sure.’ Of course, I’ve collected way too much… So I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s open a shop.’ I have a lot of storage and we have things to sell.”
In addition to the wide variety of items, quality is also important to Bentley.
“My personal opinion is older things may be built better,” said Bentley. “It may be vintage, but things were built a little better back then, and that’s why I like collecting stuff like that.”
In addition to the antiques, there are also a variety of home good items, some of which personalized with Gainesville spirit, such as towels with the year Gainesville was established or with the lyrics to the GHS fight song.
Brass Bunny Vintage LLC, 110 W. Main St. in downtown Gainesville, is open each week Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scarlett Hook is owned and operated by Katie Taylor, who started out wanting quality home goods for her family, so she began making them herself.
“I looked into the products we were using and realized there were a lot of toxins in them,” said Taylor. “It all started from me making soap for our family so that we had a cleaner option … Typical candles have petroleum, which is very toxic when burnt, so these are all made with coconut soy wax and essential oils.”
While Taylor started out mostly making soaps, candles and other products for her family, others supported her in developing a business.
“I branched out to start selling to people because everyone showed an interest in it,” said Taylor.
The Scarlett Hook has been online for a few months now, but Ladies Night was the first time Taylor sold her wares with a shop-front, utilizing the Eucalyptus Room, an event venue across from the post office on California Street.
People interested in The Scarlett Hook and Taylor’s products can visit thescarletthook. com.
Downtown Gainesville is gearing up for Small Business Season, a time during the holiday shopping season to encourage people to do their gift shopping locally to support the community. The next major event is this weekend with Small Business Saturday.
