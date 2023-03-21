A new city attorney will be selected at the Gainesville City Council Meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Belvin Harris was the City Attorney for Gainesville since May of 2003, before passing away Dec. 23, 2022.
Harris previously served as city attorney from 1965 to 1980.
The city has received requests for qualifications, or a description of background experience showing interest in the position, from three legal firms: Messer, Fort & McDonald, PLLC, Cassidy Hundt Law and Nichols Jackson LLP.
The city attorney’s job is to oversee all legal matters of the city, including drafting ordinances, documents, contracts and other agreements.
Other meeting items include consideration of the purchase of a 2023 John Deere Skid Steer for the Public Works Department and approval of the Patriot Addition Final Plat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.