Gainesville Municipal Airport Director David “Dave” Vinton says he’s excited for this weekend’s inaugural Lonestar STOL Competition and Fly-in.
“It ought to be a lot of fun,” Vinton said of the family-friendly event to take place Saturday, March 14, at the airport, 2300 Airport Road.
General admission is $10. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the competition is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the event’s social media posts and website. Afterward, a crawfish boil and concert are planned. However, dinner is not included in the cost of the general admission ticket.
STOL stands for short takeoff and landing. In the takeoff competition, the goal is to take off in the shortest distance.The goal of the landing competition is to stop in the shortest time.
Each pilot gets two attempts for each competition, Vinton said.
Vinton said rain in the forecast is going to “diminish some” of the attendees and events.
“There’s no doubt,” he said.
Saturday’s forecast shows showers are likely. There’s even a possibility of a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service. As of Wednesday afternoon, March, 11, the chance of precipitation was 70%, the forecast showed.
Vinton said Wednesday that the event hosted at the airport was still slated to go on as planned.
The event’s Facebook page shows the competition could finish up on Sunday, March 15, if the rain causes a delay.
Vinton said the event, which is attracting international visitors from Canada and New Zealand, has prompted “10 phone calls a day” during the past month.
“It’s going to be a big boom for the economy,” he said.
