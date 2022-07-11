The recent spate of 100-plus degree weather and lack of rain have forced the Cooke County Commissioners Court to issue a new burn ban of up to 90 days.
The court took the action Monday morning on the advice of Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher. He told commissioners that the state’s most recent drought monitor report put Cooke County in the moderately dry category. On top of that, there is no rain forecast for the area for at least the next 10 days as temperatures linger in the low triple digits.
“We’re doing a little better than most of Texas, but that doesn’t mean we’re doing good,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher went to compare this year’s conditions to those of 2011, when the county was beset with wildfires for much of July and August.
Much of central and west Texas have been plagued with wildfires since late last year. Cooke County had a similar ban in place earlier this year, but was able to lift it with the advent of spring rains.
This order does not prohibit the following outdoor burning activities:
a. Outdoor Cooking with the following restrictions:
(1) The cooking device is propane, natural gas, wood or charcoal and has a complete and full enclosure that is utilized at all times,
(2) The cooking device shall be clear of vegetation and combustible materials or debris for a 10 foot radius, and
(3) Adequate fire suppression equipment in the form of either a fire extinguisher or water hose attached to a constant water supply that is immediately available.
b. Activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resources Commission for:
(1) Firefighter training,
(2) Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations,
(3) Planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or
(4) Burns that are conducted by a prescribed manager certified under Section 153.048, Natural Resources Code, and meet the standards of Section 153.047, Texas Natural Resources Code.
Welding and/or hot work allowed with restrictions listed below:
(1) All areas where welding, cutting, or grinding operations are being performed will be free of vegetation and combustible materials or debris for at least twenty five (25) feet in all directions,
(2) Surface around welding area will be wetted down,
(3) Wind speeds must be no more than 15 miles per hour while performing welding, cutting, or grinding operations,
(4) A dedicated fire watch person will attend and monitor each welder, cutter, grinder or any activity which causes sparks,
(5) A minimum of 100 gallons of water with a capability to be sprayed will be required at any site where above mentioned activities take place,
(6) Each site will have communications capability on site to provide emergency notifications, (7) At least one member of the work crew will remain on scene, with water stand by, for 30 minutes after operations are completed to ensure no danger exists, and
(8) If an emergency arises where these activities must be performed and above conditions cannot be met then the person conducting work shall notify the fire department for that area to request stand-by at the scene until actions are complete plus 30 minutes.
