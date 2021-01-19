A new director has taken the lead at the Cooke County United Way.
Andrea Grangruth, a Cooke County resident, started as CCUW executive director Monday, Jan. 18, according to a CCUW press release. She is involved in volunteer leadership with Gainesville Kiwanis and the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the local United Way, the release indicates.
Grangruth has 14 years of retail management experience, according to the release, and was most recently a relationship manager at Bellvue University where she helped employees and students at North Central Texas College transition to Bellvue. She's president-elect of Gainesville Kiwanis, co-chairs CCUW's Power of the Purse fundraiser committee and chairs the College and Partner Universities Committee with NCTC of Denton County.
She's a Depot Days committee member and an ambassador with the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, too.
In the press release, Grangruth said she was excited about her new role.
Grangruth succeeds former Executive Director Stephanie Melchert, whose last day on staff was Nov. 13, 2020. Melchert continued as a consultant for CCUW until a new director was hired.
Melchert, who had been the nonprofit's executive director for about a year, took a job as executive director of The Arlington Life Shelter to spend more time with her son and grandson, the Register previously reported.
