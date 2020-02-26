New equipment on hold: 2 playground slides at Edison off limits until after bond election

Students at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School will have limited playground equipment until election season is over, Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger said Wednesday, Feb. 26.
During a regular meeting of the Gainesville ISD board of trustees last month, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart told school board members the district was planning on purchasing new playground equipment.
He said the lack of playground equipment available to students sixth grade on down was brought to his attention last year.
“Some of our playground equipment had gotten to the point to where it was so worn and torn it became hazardous,” Stewart said. “As a result, building administrators had to shut down playground equipment to keep kids off of it from getting splinters and things of that nature.”
W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, received all new playground equipment last year, he said, and this year the district plans to add a handicapped piece so all children can use the playground.
Stewart told board members that an upcoming action item would include purchasing the adaptive piece for Chalmers Elementary School and “total replacement” at Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. He said Edison’s playground had been shut down.
Stewart said at the Jan. 21 board meeting the new playground equipment would be an action item this month. However, there were no related action items on the regular meeting agenda for Feb. 18.
Crutsinger said Wednesday that the purchasing of playground equipment for Edison is on hold because of the $35.1 million bond election this May.
Members of the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved calling for the election during a specially called meeting Feb. 6.
Should the public approve the bond, Edison would be decommissioned from student use, officials said.
Crutsinger said there is still “safe and functioning” equipment for children to play on at Edison.
“Only a portion is restricted from public use,” Crutsinger said.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Kay Neu, administrative assistant for the superintendent’s office, confirmed the children at Edison are able to use all the playground equipment with the exception of two slides.
