The 35th Annual Depot Day is coming up next weekend.
The annual event, slated for Saturday, Oct. 8 this year, celebrates Gainesville history and community.
According to Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Shumate, every vendor slot is filled.
“We’re going to have plenty of food, vendors, entertainment,” said Shumate. “Just, something for everyone.”
Special this year is an event at the Santa Fe Depot Friday night (Oct. 7) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“This is just a chance for everyone to see where this all started,” said Shumate. “There will be a tour of the depot, refreshments and Blackout Betty will be playing.”
Also new this year is Depot Day After Dark at the Gainesville Farmers Market, sponsored by Krootz brewing Company.
“It’s sure to be a good time,” said Shumate. “Time Machine will be playing and there will be plenty of food and drinks.”
Depot Day After Dark will that Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Chamber of Commerce is still looking for volunteers to help run the Chamber booth.
“They are hour-long shifts,” said Shumate. “Mostly we need people to help with information, hand out maps of where all the vendors are, that sort of thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.