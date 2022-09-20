The Cooke County Heritage Society (CCHS) met at the Morton Museum this past Thursday for its annual meeting and for the dedication of the mural Katie Brinkley painted on the side of the museum.
“The 2021-22 year has been a much better year than we’ve had the couple before,” said society board president Elaine McHorse. “Misty [Huggins] and I stood on our heads, almost literally, trying to figure out how we were going to pay bills, how we’re going to get money… we kept the museum afloat [during COVID], and it was really hard on us, but last year, we had an auction in November, and I will say it was a very successful auction… This year, we’re looking forward to the same thing.”
The upcoming auction and fundraiser, Cruisin’ County Roads, is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 at the Gainesville Civic Center.
“It is a full steak dinner… you get baked potato, salad, dessert and all that stuff to drink,” said McHorse. “We urge you to buy tickets. Yes, they are $50, but let me tell you, where else can you go get a full steak meal and wonderful people for $50? You’re just not going to do it.”
Brinkley was recognized for her work on the mural, many commending her skills.
“I wish we had been able to just have a camera set up and watch her take a blank ugly wall, the ugliest wall in town, it was icky brown-looking stuff,” said McHorse.
“She came up here and I stood out there and watched her with the spray paint… She is a very talented lady, and she owns the Vantage Point Art Gallery… so please go in there, because if you haven’t been in there to see the artwork, it is phenomenal.”
The CCHS also celebrated some remodeling and rearranging done in the Morton Museum to create new exhibits and expand upon already existing exhibits.
“When we walk outside and look at the mural, I want you to pay attention,” said McHorse. “Because when you walk back in here, this museum mirrors that out there, and that’s Cathy [Farquhar]’s creation.”
Cathy Farquhar is the Director of Museums for the CCHS, operating over the Morton Museum and the Santa Fe Depot Museum.
Misty Huggins, the CCHS Business Manager, was also recognized for her years of service to the group.
“She has started her sixteenth year working for the museum, and we’re really, really excited about that,” said McHorse. “I guarantee you, we would be absolutely lost if she walked out that door.”
The CCHS is a nonprofit organization. For more information or to join, visit www.mortonmuseum. org.
