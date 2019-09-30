North Central Texas College recently celebrated the grand opening of its new campus, the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton.
It’s the college’s first permanent location in Denton, according to an NCTC press release. First State Bank CEO Ryan Morris last year announced the bank would donate $1 million toward the college expansion.
In a ceremony Friday, Sept. 27, representatives from the college publicly thanked community partners for their contributions and support. The celebration included a welcome from Denton Mayor Chris Watts, opening remarks from NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Denton Chamber of Commerce and student-led tours of the campus following the event. Morris also addressed the gathering, according to Gainesville-based First State Bank’s social media.
The new First State Bank Exchange campus is located at 316 E. Hickory in downtown Denton.
NCTC’s main campus is in Gainesville. The college also operates in Flower Mound, Corinth, Bowie and Graham.
Across the entire campus network, NCTC has 9,815 students enrolled, spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said Monday, Sept. 30. She expects enrollment for the second eight weeks to surpass 10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.