The lack of recent rain has forced Cooke County commissioners to enact another outdoor burn ban, the third of the year.
The commissioners court approved the new ban Thursday afternoon. It is in effect for 90 days or less, depending on whether or not the area gets more rain before the end of the year to recharge local soil levels.
The 10-day forecast doesn't offer much hope for more moisture. It shows party cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s during the day and down into the 50s and 60s at night.
Just as with the bans enacted in late winter and early summer of this year, welding and other burning is prohibited outside around buildings, in high grass and other spots with flammable materials.
