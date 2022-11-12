Charlie Howe and his wife, Rachel, are building on the success they’ve had with their Commerce Street store, The Ritz.
Charlie opened a new shop, The Man Upstairs, right before Father’s Day above The Ritz. He said the new place fills a role in downtown Gainesville: a men’s boutique.
“Anytime you go into a boutique, you may have one section that’s for men, but men like to shop, too,” explained Howe. “We need stuff, too. Also, women always have such a hard time finding a gift from their husbands or sons or whatever, and we try and make it where if you come here and can’t find something, then you’re helpless, pretty much.”
Men’s boutiques have become increasingly popular in urban areas. Howe was eager to bring this concept to his hometown, having grown up in Gainesville and graduating from Gainesville High School in 1999.
“I grew up in Gainesville and moved off after high school. We moved back a few years ago, and I’d like to see Gainesville grow in the right direction. When we have local businesses and all these boutiques, it brings in people from the outside,” said Howe. “I think men’s boutiques are going to become more popular; there’s one in Denton, there’s a couple down close to the metroplex… We could have don’t this in Denton or Krum, somewhere like that, but Gainesville needs something like this. I think it’s good for the landscape of the town to help it grow.”
Howe and his wife are hoping to bring some of energy and life to downtown, similar to what they remembered from the outlet shops.
“When I was 16, my first job was out at Factory Shops, and that was an awesome place to work when you’re young: there was a bunch of teenagers working out there and young people, and it felt alive,” said Howe. “I think it’s trying to come back to downtown… I think people are going back to shopping local and supporting local. It’s nice to have the big box stores, but there’s more benefit to the community with small shops. It keeps it local, you know where all the money’s going and it helps everyone, helps make the town nicer.”
Howe opened The Man Upstairs in a loft above The Ritz right before Father’s Day, where the goal was to make it a place with a wider range of items toward the male demographic.
“We have gifts that cater towards men. You know, gadgets, tools, soaps, colognes even a line of laundry detergent,” said Howe. “It’s not necessarily all stuff that is just for men, but it’s stuff that should appeal to men.”
The Man Upstairs also carries various clothing items for men.
“Ever since Bealls outlet store went out, there’s really nowhere to buy clothes around town unless you want to go to one of the big box stores,” said Howe. “These days, when you go to buy clothes, they’re kind of throw away. You wear them once or twice and don’t think about it again. The lines we carry, I like to think that they’re higher quality, it’s something you can wear over and over and keep in your wardrobe.”
Howe described his concept for the store and what he would provide as high quality, but not unaffordable.
He also wanted to make it a place where men would want to come in and shop.
“I’ve got the Krootz Lite on tap,” said Howe. “So anytime someone comes up, I offer them a beer, and they can just drink a beer and look around. You don’t even have to buy to just enjoy the space and enjoy being up here.”
The Man Upstairs and The Ritz are located at 108 N. Commerce St. Both stores are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.