New station nearly done: GF-R chief says occupancy certificate issued

The new Fire Station No. 3 on Culberson Street is inching its way toward completion.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue Chief Wayne Twiner told the Register this week that the city issued a certificate of occupancy for Station No. 3 on March 19 for substantial completion.
“Per contract, the contractor has 30 days from that period to complete a punch list of small items that still need finishing,” Twiner said.
He said the punch list includes touch up painting and repairing anything that got damaged throughout the construction process such as doors, floors, walls and cabinets.
“Final completion is when the construction project is 100% completed, punch work list included,” Twiner explained.
Ground was broken on the 8,000-square-foot facility at 308 Culberson St. in January 2019 to replace the two-story building at 115 E. Pecan St. that’s currently serving as Fire Station No. 3. The city’s other two stations are Station No. 1 at 201 Santa Fe St. and Station No. 2 at 200 N. Clements St.
Twiner said he does not yet have a tentative time frame for moving into the new No. 3.
“Our intent is to have a station opening ceremony with an open house but realistically that’s not going to happen in the near future due to COVID-19 but hopefully we can plan for this event late summer or early fall,” he said. COVID-19 is the pandemic disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The new station includes two 80-foot-long garage bays which are long enough to “double-stack” fire apparatus in, Twiner told city council members in December 2019. It also has a fitness room, a kitchen, a dining room, three bunk rooms, lockers, and unisex showers and restrooms.
The facility will be supported by a backup generator, he said.
Monies for the new station were derived from an issuance and sale of nearly $7.4 million in tax and revenue certificates of obligation that council members passed a resolution on in January 2018. About $2.7 million of the city-approved debt is to go toward replacing the downtown station, according to archived Register reports.
In December 2018, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved a nearly $2.2 million construction contract with Schmoldt Construction for the project. Earlier in 2018, Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan received approval from council members to ink a deal with Sanger-based Eikon Consulting Group LLC to provide engineering and architectural services for the new firehouse, the Register previously reported.
“We had a $66,000 contingency for this project and we have not used all of those funds,” Twiner said this week. “We are confident this project will be completed under budget.”
Twiner said the contingency funds were inside the scope of the contract and set aside for unexpected costs.
“During the excavation phase of the project subcontractors discovered two old water wells on the site and these wells had to be filled in with concrete,” Twiner said. “These expenses were taken from the contingency fund which is part of the contracted price.”
This past December, Twiner was hopeful for a February move-in. However, he has since told the Register that construction takes time and he doesn’t want to rush things since firefighters already have a place to live at the old station.
“Obviously there have been delays on this project,” Twiner said. “We are working through some of those issues at this time. It’s getting really close to being completed. It’s a good-looking fire station in a great location and our firefighters are looking forward to moving in soon.”
