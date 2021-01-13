In his maiden speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, called for unity and healing rather than impeaching President Donald Trump.
"Let me be clear, what happened last Wednesday was a stain on our nation, and the criminals and rioters responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Jackson said in a prepared statement.
"It is clear now more than ever that our country needs to come together, and that this Congress needs to lead by example and begin the process of healing the deep division that exists among us as Americans. The Articles before us today will not accomplish that," he said.
"In fact, these sham Articles of Impeachment will only serve to further fan the flames of unrest, and to appease the radical left’s appetite for division."
He suggested the country should instead focus on efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, investigating the Capitol mob attack and "ensuring election integrity."
