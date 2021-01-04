Cooke County's new member of Congress was sworn in this weekend alongside another congressman who used to represent Cooke County in the Texas Statehouse.
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican, was sworn in Sunday, Jan. 3, as a member of the 117th Congress. He represents U.S. House District 13, which spans the Texas Panhandle and rural parts of North Texas as far east as the Cooke-Grayson county line.
Jackson takes office following the retirement of U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, who was first elected to represent the North Texas district in 1994 and won election to his 13th term in Congress in 2018 by a wide margin.
Former state Sen. Pat Fallon was also sworn in to represent Texas' 4th Congressional District in U.S. Congress on Sunday. He was appointed to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe on the 2020 general election ballot, and ultimately won that race. Previous to his election to Congress, he represented Texas Senate District 30, which covers Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Archer, Clay, Erath, Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young counties. It also covers parts of Collin and Denton counties.
