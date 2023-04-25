The 47th annual Germanfest comes back to Muenster this weekend.
This three-day festival celebrates German heritage with a variety of music, vendors and food, while helping to raise money for various groups in Muenster. These groups include the Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Jaycee’s [Junior Chamber], Boy Scouts of America, Sacred Heart, Muenster ISD, the Catholic Daughters of America, the VFW and local FFA and 4-H programs.
In addition to the excitement at the festival, there is plenty going on downtown as well. To see it all, there will be a shuttle between the festival and downtown Muenster on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart School Alumni will also be hosting its annual bike rally on Saturday at 10 a.m. This Rally includes 100K, 65K and 35K courses starting in downtown Muenster. All proceeds go to the school to assist with building maintenance, textbooks and athletic expenses. It is $50 per rider that registers the day of the event.
There will also be a BBQ cookoff on Friday and Saturday of the event, and the Knights of Columbus will host the Fun Run 5K on Sunday.
Kiwanis is sponsoring a variety of carnival rides with special wristbands for unlimited riding on Thursday and Sunday.
On Thursday, the rides will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with unlimited rides for either $20 and 2 canned goods or $25.
Friday rides begin at 4 p.m. and will be open during the festival. According to Lilly Palmer, the Director of the Muenster Chamber of Commerce, there will be more rides this year.
The festival is at Heritage Park in Muenster and will be open noon to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission on is $10 on Friday and Saturday and is $15 on Sunday. Children 12 and under get in free, as well as anyone wearing traditional German garb, including lederhosen and dirndls. Parking is $5.
