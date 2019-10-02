County commissioners postponed consideration of proposed RV park regulations to this month after a public hearing in which multiple park developers spoke up.
The Cooke County Commissioners Court sought public input in a hearing Monday, Sept. 23, during the commissioners’ regular meeting. Following the hearing, commissioners were scheduled to consider whether to adopt the RV park regulations as proposed.
Developers of at least two different possible parks spoke during the hearing, saying the portion of the proposed regulations regarding construction of RV park roads were burdensome.
The proposed regulations state proposed roads and streets must meet all county road standards as laid out in the county subdivision regulations. Those regulations, available on the county’s website, mandate roads must be chip sealed.
Developers said while they hoped to eventually chip seal the roads, requiring that from the outset would be too costly for a developer trying to remain competitive with other RV parks.
The developers also raised questions about the clarity of regulations related to the width of each RV lot and placement of utilities on the lots.
The road regulations are meant to ensure emergency vehicles can access the lots within an RV park, commissioners explained.
“We’ve got to ensure the safety of the individuals staying there,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said of the purpose of the regulations.
Commissioners decided to postpone consideration of whether to adopt the proposed RV park regulations until the next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14.
“I think we’ve still got a little bit of work to do on this,” Brinkley said.
